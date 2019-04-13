MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Local Las Vegas

McCarran unveils new lounge to better serve global travelers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2019 - 6:38 pm
 

A new premium shared-use lounge that opened Friday at McCarran International Airport is the latest step in the airport’s plan to better cater to international travelers.

Located in D-Gate Concourse in Terminal 1, the 7,054-square-foot The Club LAS was developed by Airport Lounge Development (ALD) and features five areas, with the capacity to fit up to 149 people.

“Those zones allow individual guest to serve their individual needs,” said Chris Gwilliam, vice president of business development for ALD. “The space has these beautiful floor to ceiling windows, which offer a great view of the Strip, the backdrop of the mountains and a view of the airport operations.”

The five areas are:

— A Refresh Zone providing private restrooms and shower suites, and offering spa-quality soaps and lotions to give travelers an at-home feel.

— A productivity zone aimed at business travelers looking to get some work done between flights.

—A relax zone featuring ultra-comfortable seating and ample electrical outlets, allowing guests the opportunity to socialize with fellow travelers or simply enjoy sweeping views of the airport and Las Vegas.

— A replenish zone where customers can enjoy food and beverages, with a hot and cold buffet, table and banquette-style seating, and a bar with complementary cocktails and premium spirits, wines and beers.

— A resting zone where travelers can hang out in recliners and ottomans with convenient reading lamps and electrical outlets.

The lounge is open to any traveler. Travelers who are members of Lounge Key, Lounge Pass, AAA, Diners Club International or Priority Pass are able to enter free of charge. All others can enter for a $40 charge. Once a guest is inside, all amenities are complimentary.

The space also features electrical outlets throughout most areas, where travelers can charge their smart devices and laptops. Artwork featuring various landmarks from around the Las Vegas area adorn the walls throughout the lounge.

The space takes advantage of the 995-foot-long corridor that opened in June 2017, linking seven newly configured airline gates in the D-Gate Concourse to the airport’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection station in Terminal 3.

Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for McCarran, said it’s all part of the airport’s plan to better serve international travelers.

“When we opened those gates at D Concourse that’s one piece to the larger puzzle,” Jones said. “Two other key pieces to that was the Duty Free store… and the other piece is a full end lounge. That really gives us much more flexibility to handle our airline customers with international service with all of the pieces’ international travelers expect.”

The new Club LAS lounge has an upscale feel to it, which was a byproduct of airport officials listening to customers’ needs and experiencing similar spaces traveling abroad.

“This one really ups our game,” Jones said. “Things like showers, having a space to set aide to have a quiet area, little amenities like that (is what international customers expect).”

The new space is huge for McCarran, Jones said, as the terminal can crowd quickly on days when multiple flights featuring larger jets land with 200 people on board.

With the new lounge, in addition to ALD’s other lounge in Terminal 3, the AMEX Lounge and United Airlines’ Presidents Club lounge, there now are several spaces for travelers to get away from the crowd until their flight is ready to depart.

“The company that operates this lounge also operates the one in Terminal 3. That one is coming up on seven years old and they’re actually going to go back in and renovate that area as well. So, we’re able to give more and better service to customers over there.”

Since the opening of Terminal 3 in 2012, McCarran’s international travelers have increased from 2.88 million in 2012 to 3.78 million in 2018.

Jones attributes that increase to the addition of the international gates in the D Concourse and to the airport doing a better job catering to international travelers by adding employees that speak different languages and are equipped with iPads with access to Google Translate, and other amenities.

Jones said the number of international travelers passing through McCarran is expected to keep increasing as nonstop flights to Japan, Israel and other destinations come on board in the coming years.

“It just seems like more and more of the world has Vegas on their radar and we want to make sure we’re able to give them a good experience when they get here,” he said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Local Videos
Vintage World War II aircraft arrive at Henderson Executive Airport
The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom tour comes to Henderson Executive Airport with a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring Pearl Harbor veteran
Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor veteran in Las Vegas, is honored with Quilt of Valor during an event in a Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Anthropology professors excavate Maya ruin site of Caracol, Belize for 36 years
The husband-and-wife team of UNLV anthropologists has spent several months a year at the remote site of Caracol in the jungles of Belize, excavating ruins and uncovering secrets from the region’s once-dominant civilization. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Things to remember when adopting a rabbit this Easter season
As Easter and spring time approach, some people may be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bike Giveaway in Las Vegas - Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a party in the restaurant’s parking lot to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Charleston/I-15 ramp configuration
The new Interstate 15/ Charleston Boulevard ramp configuration was unveiled Tuesday morning. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Vegas farm's abandoned pig problem
Someone abandoned a several hundred pound pig at Sharon Linsenbardt's farm. Her farm is a rescue for animals, but she doesn't have room or resources to take on another such creature, so she's asking the community for help. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's Disease participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
Animal Foundation Preps Pups For Best In Show
The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Dog Yoga At Hydrant Club
The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas, is a social club for dogs and their people. Recently the club started hosting dog yoga. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Butterflies At The Springs Preserve
The butterfly habitat is now open at the Springs Preserve. Learn about butterflies and take in the peaceful surroundings. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme
The Bellagio's conservatory is hosting around 65,000 flowers, to form a Japanese theme this spring. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs closes (Caroline Brehman/Kimber Laux)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas officially closed its gates Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring a fallen North Las Vegas Police officer at his namesake school
The 20th Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day celebrates the fallen North Las Vegas Police officer's legacy at his namesake school. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Windy day in Las Vegas Valley
The Review-Journal's camera on the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium the was buffered by high winds on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March gloom falls on Las Vegas
After a rainy overnight, gloomy skies hover over Las Vegas Tuesday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
John Katsilometes gets his head shaved at St. Baldrick's
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes gets his head shaved by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip
The Blue Angels’ U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron flew their signature Delta formation over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Gross World Records
A group of about 20 children gathered around a TV at Sahara West Library on Feb. 27 for a history lesson on the most disgusting world records.
Graduation for Renewing HOPE program
The Renewing HOPE program graduation for homeless who spend nine months in Catholic Charities program. Graduates are preparing to enter the workforce. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Car crashes into Starbucks near Las Vegas Strip
Lt. William Matchko of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gives details about a car crashing into a Starbucks at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, near the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car crashed into PT’s Gold
A 60-year-old man who police believe was impaired drove into a PT’s Gold at Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. The driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A man inside the bar was hit by debris but drove himself to the hospital, Matchko said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (part 1)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (pullout)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids Read Books To Dogs At The Animal Foundation In Las Vegas
Kids from local Las Vegas elementary schools took part, Thursday, in a program at the Animal Foundation, where they read books to dogs. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pioneer Trail highlights historic locations in West Las Vegas
The Pioneer Trail, a 16-site route of historically significant locations in Las Vegas, starts at the Springs Preserve and snakes east until it reaches above the brim of downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsya
Vegas Warm Weather Hits Las Vegas Valley
Between Feb. 20-21, parts of the Las Vegas Valley were hit with 7.5" of snow. Less than a week later, it was sunny with temperatures in the 70s. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II veteran, talks about his arrest at the VA Hospital
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II Army veteran, was arrested in November after he caused a ruckus at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas and stole his driver's car keys. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, and the charges will be dropped after 60 days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Claytee White talks about Black History Month
An interview with Claytee White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing