45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Minor driver killed in two-vehicle crash near The Lakes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 5:53 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A minor was killed in a two-vehicle crash near The Lakes on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on South Durango Drive at Starboard Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 2007 Land Rover Sport crashed into a 2009 Ford Expedition as the Ford was making a left turn at the intersection.

The Land Rover ended up on the sidewalk where it crashed into a concrete light pole. Two passengers inside the Land Rover fled scene but the minor driver died at the scene.

According to police the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. He did not show signs of impairment.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, Durango was closed in both directions at Starboard.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
3
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
4
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
5
Who made this mysterious artwork on a plateau overlooking Las Vegas?
Who made this mysterious artwork on a plateau overlooking Las Vegas?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Plane ditched in Lake Mead found months later
Plane ditched in Lake Mead found months later
2 found dead inside southeast Las Vegas home
2 found dead inside southeast Las Vegas home