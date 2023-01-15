Minor driver killed in two-vehicle crash near The Lakes

The crash occurred aroud 3:20 p.m. Saturday at South Durango and Starboard drives.

A minor was killed in a two-vehicle crash near The Lakes on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. on South Durango Drive at Starboard Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 2007 Land Rover Sport crashed into a 2009 Ford Expedition as the Ford was making a left turn at the intersection.

The Land Rover ended up on the sidewalk where it crashed into a concrete light pole. Two passengers inside the Land Rover fled scene but the minor driver died at the scene.

According to police the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. He did not show signs of impairment.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, Durango was closed in both directions at Starboard.

No further information was available.

