Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in southwest Las Vegas

Estrella Alvarez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl went missing Monday in the southwest valley.

Estrella Alvarez was last seen near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads, police said. She was wearing blue jeans and black shirt, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release Wednesday night.

Anybody with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro’s missing person detail at 702-828-2907.

