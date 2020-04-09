Missing man, 65, last seen in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Donald Baasch (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen Wednesday afternoon in the southwest valley.

Donald Baasch, 65, was last seen around 3 p.m. near the 7200 block of Gagnier Boulevard, near Durango Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Baasch was described as a 5-foot-7-inch man, about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, the report said. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black jeans and blue and gray shoes.

Police said he may be in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information can contact the department at 702-828-3111.

