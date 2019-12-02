Missing woman, 80, found, Las Vegas police say

An 80-year-old woman who had been missing since late Saturday has been located, Las Vegas police said Sunday evening.

Norrita Karels (Las Vegas police)

An 80-year-old woman who had been missing since late Saturday has been located, Las Vegas police said Sunday evening.

Norrita Karels had last been seen near East Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard South at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.