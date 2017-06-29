MLK offramp at US 95 in Las Vegas to be closed for 45 days

The Martin Luther King Boulevard offramp at northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed for 45 days as crews rebuild the ramp in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard offramp at northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed for 45 days as crews rebuild the ramp in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramp will close from Wednesday night to mid-September, NDOT spokeswoman Adrienne Packer said. The work is part of the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange known as Project Neon.

