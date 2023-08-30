109°F
Local Las Vegas

Moped driver, 72, dies after hit-and-run crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 1:23 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday from injuries he suffered when his moped collided with a car in a hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was driving his 2019 Jiangsu moped east on Vegas Drive between Torrey Pines Drive and Rainbow Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when the moped collided with a 2014 black Kia Rio.

The moped driver was thrown from the moped, police said.

The driver of the Kia “failed to remain at the collision scene,” Metro said in a statement Wednesday.

Just after the crash, the moped driver was responsive and spoke to responding officers about the crash.

The moped driver, whose identity hadn’t yet been released, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died later that day, police said.

His death was the 96th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Section was investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-828-3595. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

