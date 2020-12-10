More homeless families in Las Vegas Valley to get help in 2021

More homeless families next year will be able to access housing and other services that can help alleviate the conditions that lead to homelessness.

HELP of Southern Nevada has been awarded a $5 million grant that will allow it to assist an additional 30 families annually for the next five years, according to the nonprofit.

The organization assists low-income families and homeless teens and adults in Southern Nevada to become self-sufficient. The grant comes from the Day 1 Families Fund, which was created in 2018 by Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

“We are so grateful for the Day 1 Families Fund’s extremely generous support of HELP of Southern Nevada,” Fuilala Riley, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “This grant to end homelessness will have a huge impact on local families and individuals in Southern Nevada. These funds will help us provide support and hope to those in our community, and most importantly provide the resources for them to be self-sufficient and successful.”

The organization is one of 42 nonprofits across the U.S. selected to receive the third annual grants.

The Day 1 Families Fund’s primary focus is to provide money to nonprofit groups that help homeless families and to create a network of nonprofit preschools in low-income communities.

