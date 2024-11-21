More pickleball courts coming to Las Vegas-area parks

Sunset Park and Paradise Park are adding more public pickleball courts for Las Vegas Valley residents to enjoy.

Steve Beckwith, of Henderson, left, and Cliff Walls, of Las Vegas, play pickleball at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

More pickleball courts are coming to Clark County’s biggest parks.

The county announced Tuesday that Sunset Park is adding four new pickleball courts to its public pickleball facility, which currently holds 24 courts.

“These developments are set to promote community engagement and provide state-of-the-art facilities for a range of sports enthusiasts and visitors alike,” the county said in a news release.

Construction on the four additional courts will begin next year, and are expected to open in 2026, the county said.

Also included in the park’s renovation project is the complete removal and redesign of its four Little League fields and removal and replacement of all 16 basketball courts.

“These improvements aim to create a premier space for young athletes to develop and thrive in team sports,” the county said.

Paradise Park is add new dog park

The 60-year-old Paradise Park at McLeod Drive and Tompkins Avenue is also getting a makeover with a new dog park and pickleball courts.

The dog park is being designed, the county said, and two tennis courts are being converted into six resurfaced pickleball courts.

“We are thrilled to embark on these exciting improvements that will not only provide top-notch facilities for residents and visitors of all ages, but also strengthen the sense of community,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said in a statement. “These projects represent a major investment in community health, wellness, and recreational opportunities.”

In other pickleball news, Chicken N Pickle, an “entertainment” and pickleball complex backed by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, opened in Henderson on Tuesday at 3381 Saint Rose Parkway.

