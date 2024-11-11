Henderson pickleball, entertainment complex sets opening date

Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are among the backers for the “eatertainment” and pickleball complex opening in West Henderson.

As reservoirs shrink, here are 5 ways to conserve water in Southern Nevada

Why restaurant prices are so high in Vegas — and how restaurants are coping

Henderson pedestrian bridge set to be part of 215 widening project to help ease traffic

Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts several covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

The interior at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

The bar at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

The game yard at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

The indoor courts at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

The game yard at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

Get those paddles ready. An opening date has been announced for the Las Vegas Valley’s newest pickleball courts.

Chicken N Pickle, the indoor-outdoor “eatertainment” and pickleball complex backed by Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 19 at 3381 Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. The grand opening celebration will extend through Nov. 24, with giveaways, raffles and open-play pickleball.

“At Chicken N Pickle, we invented the idea of combining high-quality food, craft cocktails and the ever-growing sport of pickleball,” CEO Brad Clarke said in a statement. “We think of our concept as the coolest backyard you’ll never want to leave.”

The 38,000-square-foot multi-level complex will feature two dining areas, a sports bar, a dog park, a beer garden, plenty of yard games and 14 pickleball courts (six indoor and eight outdoor).

Plans for the complex were announced in 2022 with a planned opening date of late 2023, but that opening was subsequently pushed back. The complex will create 200 new local jobs.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.