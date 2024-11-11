63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson pickleball, entertainment complex sets opening date

The game yard at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henders ...
The game yard at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)
The indoor courts at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Hen ...
The indoor courts at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)
The game yard at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henders ...
The game yard at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)
The bar at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (C ...
The bar at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)
The interior at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderso ...
The interior at the new Chicken N Pickle, set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts se ...
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts several covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is set to open Nov. 19 on Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)
More Stories
(Clockwise from left) Fattoush salad, beef and lamb shawarmadilla and beef and chicken tacos se ...
Lebanese wrap shop in Henderson keeping the menu simple
An artist rendering of a proposed pedestrian bridge to be built over Green Valley Parkway from ...
Henderson pedestrian bridge set to be part of 215 widening project to help ease traffic
Paymon's Fresh Kitchen is shown at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (K ...
Why restaurant prices are so high in Vegas — and how restaurants are coping
A sprinkler waters grass at Green Valley Parkway on March 5, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
As reservoirs shrink, here are 5 ways to conserve water in Southern Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2024 - 11:18 am
 

Get those paddles ready. An opening date has been announced for the Las Vegas Valley’s newest pickleball courts.

Chicken N Pickle, the indoor-outdoor “eatertainment” and pickleball complex backed by Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 19 at 3381 Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson. The grand opening celebration will extend through Nov. 24, with giveaways, raffles and open-play pickleball.

“At Chicken N Pickle, we invented the idea of combining high-quality food, craft cocktails and the ever-growing sport of pickleball,” CEO Brad Clarke said in a statement. “We think of our concept as the coolest backyard you’ll never want to leave.”

The 38,000-square-foot multi-level complex will feature two dining areas, a sports bar, a dog park, a beer garden, plenty of yard games and 14 pickleball courts (six indoor and eight outdoor).

Plans for the complex were announced in 2022 with a planned opening date of late 2023, but that opening was subsequently pushed back. The complex will create 200 new local jobs.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES