48°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson restaurant, pickleball complex delays opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 6:30 am
 
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar and covered an ...
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar and covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is coming to Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar and covered an ...
Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar and covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is coming to Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

People will have to wait longer for the Henderson opening of a family-friendly business that fuses food, entertainment and pickleball.

Chicken N Pickle is delaying the opening of its first location in Nevada by about a year. It was originally slated to open in late 2023, but now the company plans to open the Henderson location by late 2024, a spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal via email.

The location is under construction on a 3-acre site at the intersection of St. Rose and Maryland parkways in Henderson.

“We are committed to remaining the best-in-class pickleball entertainment destination as we expand nationally, and look forward to opening in Henderson in late 2024,” said Carrie Bartlow, the senior director of communications for Chicken N Pickle, in an emailed statement. “We have been working through finalizing design and entitlements and our plans have not changed since our announcement.”

Construction on the Chicken N Pickle location — which is set to have a restaurant, sports bar and air-conditioned pickleball courts — started in July, according to a social media post from the city of Henderson.

Once this Chicken N Pickle location opens, it should add more than 200 jobs and can host recreational and community events.

The company hasn’t announced any other locations for Southern Nevada, but Bartlow said “we are always looking” for a second location in the area.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
3
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Passenger in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson dies
RJ

A passenger involved in a two-vehicle crash this month in Henderson has died, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

More stories
Developers wanted: Henderson moving foward on reimaging of former Fiesta site
Developers wanted: Henderson moving foward on reimaging of former Fiesta site
Indoor pickleball chain expanding to Vegas
Indoor pickleball chain expanding to Vegas
Massive manufacturing facility still on the way for Henderson
Massive manufacturing facility still on the way for Henderson
Which mountain am I looking at? A guide to Las Vegas’ mountains
Which mountain am I looking at? A guide to Las Vegas’ mountains
Vintage bar, distillery planning to open in Arts District
Vintage bar, distillery planning to open in Arts District
How many times did these Henderson officials reveal conflicts of interest?
How many times did these Henderson officials reveal conflicts of interest?