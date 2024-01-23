Henderson restaurant, pickleball complex delays opening

The business, which includes a restaurant, a sports bar and air-conditioned pickleball courts, had originally been set to open in Henderson in 2023.

Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar and covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is coming to Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

Chicken N Pickle, which features a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar and covered and air-conditioned pickleball courts, is coming to Henderson. (Chicken N Pickle)

People will have to wait longer for the Henderson opening of a family-friendly business that fuses food, entertainment and pickleball.

Chicken N Pickle is delaying the opening of its first location in Nevada by about a year. It was originally slated to open in late 2023, but now the company plans to open the Henderson location by late 2024, a spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal via email.

The location is under construction on a 3-acre site at the intersection of St. Rose and Maryland parkways in Henderson.

“We are committed to remaining the best-in-class pickleball entertainment destination as we expand nationally, and look forward to opening in Henderson in late 2024,” said Carrie Bartlow, the senior director of communications for Chicken N Pickle, in an emailed statement. “We have been working through finalizing design and entitlements and our plans have not changed since our announcement.”

Construction on the Chicken N Pickle location — which is set to have a restaurant, sports bar and air-conditioned pickleball courts — started in July, according to a social media post from the city of Henderson.

Once this Chicken N Pickle location opens, it should add more than 200 jobs and can host recreational and community events.

The company hasn’t announced any other locations for Southern Nevada, but Bartlow said “we are always looking” for a second location in the area.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.