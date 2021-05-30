Mother, daughter hospitalized after Las Vegas apartment fire

Two women were hospitalized after an apartment fire in east Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said crews responded to an apartment complex at 2740 E. Bonanza Road around 12:17 p.m. after a fire broke out in a back bedroom.

The woman living in the bedroom was able to escape, close the bedroom door behind her, and get out of the apartment. Szymanski said she tried to help her bedridden mother through a window, but ended up cutting herself and inhaling smoke.

Fire crews took both women to University Medical Center. The daughter was treated for minor cuts and smoke inhalation and the mother was treated for “critical smoke inhalation,” Szymanski said.

“If the daughter wouldn’t have closed the bedroom door, the flames would have taken over her mother’s bedroom before we were able to get there,” Szymanski said. “But because she closed that door, her mother has a fighting chance.”

The apartment sustained $50,000 in damage and the daughter’s bedroom was “completely gutted,” Szymanski said, adding that the cause of the fire was undetermined. The women will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

