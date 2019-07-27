Motorcycle crash leaves rider with life-threatening injuries

The single-vehicle crash happened at 11:19 p.m. Friday night on Durango Drive south of the intersection with Reno Avenue.

A 37-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries Friday night in a motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 11:19 p.m. on Durango Drive south of the intersection with Reno Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

John Poon was driving a 2017 Yamaha R1 motorcycle south on Durango Drive. Witnesses said he traveled over a rough portion of the road, lost control of the motorcycle, struck a curb and overturned, police said in the statement.

Poon and the motorcycle slid into a metal fence and landscape materials, and came to rest in a parking lot on a west side of Durango Drive.

Poon was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

