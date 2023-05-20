91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting palm tree

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 8:26 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2023 - 2:50 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 17-year-old boy died after losing control of his motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The unidentified boy was traveling south on a Honda CBR250 on Grand Montecito Parkway, north of West Deer Springs Way, when he failed to navigate a curve, traveled off the road and was ejected before hitting a large palm tree, according to a preliminary Las Vegas police crash report.

Medical personnel took him to University Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

The death was the 49th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the boy and cause of death after relatives are notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
2
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
3
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
4
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
5
Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of the Strip
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of the Strip
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Male pedestrian dies in southwest valley crash
Male pedestrian dies in southwest valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say