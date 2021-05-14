71°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist critically hurt in west Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 5:50 am
 
A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday night when police say he crashed at a west Las Vegas roundabout.

Police said in a press release that the 50-year-old man was driving a 2014 Yamaha Cruiser on West Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive at 11:36 p.m. Police said as the man traveled west on Flamingo, “the rider failed to negotiate the roundabout and overturned.”

The motorcycle slid into concrete curbing that bordered the roundabout.. The driver, police said, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was in critical condition at University Medical Center as of Friday morning.

