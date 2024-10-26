Motorcyclist dies in collision with Jeep in southwest Las Vegas

The death was the 128th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a Jeep in the the southwest valley Friday afternoon, according to police.

The collision occurred about 3:07 p.m. on South El Capitan Way south of West Saddle Avenue, said a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was pulling out of a private drive in the 4000 block of South El Capitan as a Yiben 150cc motorcycle was southbound on El Capitan south of Saddle Avenue when the motorcycle hit the left front side of the Jeep.

The unidentified 45-year-old motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep did not show signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The death was the 128th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The identity of the motorcyclist as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

