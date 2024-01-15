43°F
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in southeastern Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2024 - 10:12 pm
 

A 41-year-old man died Sunday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV that turned onto a street and drove into his path in southeastern Las Vegas.

At 4:46 p.m., the man was riding his 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, heading south on South Lamb Boulevard north of Colorado Avenue when a 2012 Ford Edge traveling north on Lamb took a left turn toward a private drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash sent the Ford into the private drive and the Harley-Davidson into the ground, police reported.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center when he was pronounced dead a short time after arriving, police said.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

The death was the eighth traffic fatality in the department’s jurisdiction so far this year and is under investigation, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

