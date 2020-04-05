Motorcyclist injured in crash in southern Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a Saturday evening crash involving a motorcycle and car near Silverado Ranch Road and Eastern Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a car in the southern Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 6:10 p.m., a motorcycle crashed with a car near Silverado Ranch Road and Eastern Avenue, Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said.

He said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, and the driver of the car stayed at the scene and passed field sobriety tests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

