Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2022 - 6:22 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas early Friday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Aaron Lee said the collision occurred at 4:58 a.m. at the intersection of Joe W. Brown Drive at Desert Inn Road.

“The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Lee said.

Eastbound and westbound traffic of Desert Inn was closed between University Center Drive and Cambridge Street as of 6:15 a.m. There was no information immediately released regarding the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

