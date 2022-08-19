Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas early Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Aaron Lee said the collision occurred at 4:58 a.m. at the intersection of Joe W. Brown Drive at Desert Inn Road.

“The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Lee said.

Eastbound and westbound traffic of Desert Inn was closed between University Center Drive and Cambridge Street as of 6:15 a.m. There was no information immediately released regarding the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

