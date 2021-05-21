Motorcyclist killed in crash in west Las Vegas

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Thursday night crash in west Las Vegas left a motorcyclist dead, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. Thursday on North Rainbow Boulevard, south of Westcliff Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators believe a 29-year-old man driving a Kawasaki sports bike was traveling southbound on Rainbow at a “high rate of speed” when he crashed into a 2007 Toyota Tacoma turning into a private drive.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 65-year-old man driving the Toyota and a 62-year-old woman in the passenger seat were not injured, police said. The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The 29-year-old man’s death marks the 49th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

