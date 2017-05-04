Motorcyclist killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas

(University Medical Center)

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died after he was flown by helicopter from a Thursday morning crash on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

Northbound traffic on the highway was temporarily blocked near mile marker 112, Buratczuk said, but the highway has since reopened.

Witnesses initially called the Highway Patrol about a motorcycle down. Dispatch logs indicate they called in the crash about 5:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol’s fatal crash unit was called to investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.