Motorcyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

It is the 124th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.

(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Sunday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. at East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2009 Dodge Durango was going south on Pecos Road approaching Washington when a 2002Suzuki DR- Z400E motorcycle going west on Washington arrived at the intersection of Pecos. The rider of the Suzuki sustained life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The driver of the Dodge remained at the collision scene, and impairment is not suspected.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 124th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by its Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.