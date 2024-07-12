Motorcyclist killed in south central Las Vegas Valley crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning involving a semitractor-trailer in the south central Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
