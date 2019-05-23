Motorcyclist killed in southeast Las Vegas crash ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified James Reid, 48, as the man who died following a motorcycle-car crash in the southeast valley May 5.

James Reid, 48, died that day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

About 11:40 a.m., a 2015 Kia Sorento was heading south on Rappahanock Street while Reid, riding a 2001 Yamaha R1 motorcycle, was heading west on Hacienda Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

As the Kia turned right onto Hacienda, the motorcycle hit the back of the Kia and tossed its rider, police said.

Both the Kia driver and Reid were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The Kia driver, a 70-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. She was not suspected of impairment.

Reid’s death marked the 42nd traffic death investigated by Metro this year, police said.