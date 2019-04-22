Motorcyclist seen speeding, weaving before fatal Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 41-year-old motorcyclist who Las Vegas police said was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic died Sunday night in crash in the central valley.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard at Lirio Way, near North Torrey Pines Drive. The motorcyclist was speeding east on Lake Mead when his 2004 Suzuki GSXR 1000 slammed into the passenger side of a westbound 2014 Nissan Altima turning left onto Lirio, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police determined the man was weaving in and out of traffic based on evidence at the scene and interviews with witnesses, Metro said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, marking the 36th traffic death investigated this year by Metro.

The Nissan driver, a 21-year-old man, stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said. The crash remained under investigation Monday morning.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

