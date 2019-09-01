Mount Charleston hiker, 35, goes missing as search continues

Officials are searching for 35-year-old Daniel Reza, who was last seen hiking in the Mt. Charleston area, according to Red Rock Search & Rescue.

Daniel Reza (Red Rock Search and Rescue)

Officials are searching for a 35-year-old man last seen hiking in the Mount Charleston area, Red Rock Search & Rescue said Saturday.

Daniel Reza was last seen on trails “over the last week,” the volunteer search and rescue group posted on Facebook about 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department missing persons flyer, Reza was seen Sunday in the area of Warm Springs Road and Decatur Boulevard wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.

“He has not returned to his car,” the rescue group said. “He has been seen on several trails over the last week. Please look off trail, ridge lines and at base of ledges.”

Reza may be in need of medial attention, according to the Metro flyer.

He is described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Reza’s whereabouts can contact Metro at 702-828-3111, 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.