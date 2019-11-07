Multivehicle crash cleared on I-15 at 215 Beltway

A multivehicle crash has traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 15 at the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Multivehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 at the 215 Beltway in southern Las Vegas Valley, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (RTC Traffic Camera)

A multivehicle crash had traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 15 at the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Two right lanes and the right shoulder were blocked, reducing travel to two lanes, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic cameras showed the two right lanes had been cleared about 11 a.m. and traffic was moving normally.