Need never stops: National blood drive campaign started in Nevada

“If one pint of blood can save up to three lives, imagine what the whole country could do,” is a slogan the national campaign uses.

Syndicated radio personality and professor Dr. Daliah Wachs donates blood with United Blood Services Donor Care Specialist Christian Reyes at Touro University in Henderson on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, as part of National Blood Donation Week. Wachs started a blood donation day in Nevada in 2015, and has grown it into National Blood Donation Week in nearly all 50 states. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Southern Nevadans use 700 units of blood every day. Type O is the most needed, but all types are accepted. (redcrossblood.org)

An event that started nearly a decade ago in Nevada and has spread to all 50 states — National Blood Week — highlights the daily need for blood and blood products.

It will be noted in Nevada on Monday, says its originator, Dr. Daliah Wachs.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed a proclamation urging Nevadans to give blood, joining most other governors.

Southern Nevada needs 700 units of blood every day, while every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

All blood types are needed, but especially Type O.

If you cannot donate blood, Wachs advises considering hosting a blood drive to help save lives. It’s easy and free, she notes.

To donate blood visit the following sites: vitalant.org or redcrossblood.org.

Blood drives in Southern Nevada include

Bullhead City

Wed, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bullhead City AM Kiwanis, MCC BHC Bldg 600, 3400 Hwy. 95 South.

Laughlin

Wed, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Laughlin Post 60, Dining Room, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive.

Henderson

Sun, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Galleria at Sunset, Bloodmobile, 1300 W. Sunset Road.

Sun, Sept. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church LCMS, Martin Luther, 2657 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.

Las Vegas

Sat, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Summerlin Library, Bloodmobile, 1771 Inner Circle Drive

Wed, Sept. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., LVMPD Southeast, Bloodmobile, 3675 E. Harmon Ave.

Wed, Sept. 6, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Canyon Ridge Christian Church, C-100, 6200 W. Lone Mountain Road.

Wed, Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Streets of New York-Las Vegas, Bloodmobile, 7570 Norman Rockwell Lane.

Thu, Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Lomie G. Heard Magnet School, Rm 1116, 4497 Kell Lane.

Thu, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., UNLV PHSA, CBC Bldgs, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Logandale

Wed, Sept. 6, 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Moapa Valley High School, Gym, 2400 Saint Joseph St.

Mesquite

Thu, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mesa View Regional Hospital, Bloodmobile, 1299 Bertha Howe Ave.

Pahrump

Thu, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pahrump Nugget, Banquet Room, 681 So Hwy 160.