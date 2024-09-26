Nevada Red Cross volunteers deploy to Florida as Hurricane Helene gets stronger

Helene was upgraded Thursday afternoon to a Category 3 storm and is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall on Florida’s northwestern coast Thursday evening.

Lina Anasri, 19, enjoys the winds and waves along the beach as Hurricane Helene makes its way toward the Florida panhandle, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 in Pass-a-Grille, Fla. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Power crews get ready to restore power lost as Hurricane Helene makes its way toward the Florida panhandle Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Louis Ward, 57, rides his bike along the the Gulfport waterfront as it takes on water as Hurricane Helene makes its way toward the Florida Panhandle, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 in Gulfport. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Jerry McCullen, top of ladder left, and Carson Baze, top of ladder right, put plywood over the windows of a house ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall Thursday evening, in Alligator Point, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A truck drives through a flooded street around the Sunset Park neighborhood as Hurricane Helene makes its way toward the Florida panhandle on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Residents use a piece of plastic as protection from heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Helene, in Batabano, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Sharonda and Victor Davis, of Tallahassee, sit with their children Victoria background left, and Amaya, background right, inside a hurricane evacuation shelter at Fairview Middle School, ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall here today, in Leon County, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 2:51 p.m. PDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 25 2024. (NOAA via AP)

Vera Kelly, of Tallahassee, lies on a cot after evacuating to a hurricane shelter with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, at Fairview Middle School, ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall here today, in Leon County, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A veteran and a rookie from the Las Vegas area will be among 350 Red Cross volunteers serving in Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Helene’s expected landfall late Thursday.

Tammy Brandl of Pahrump, who has deployed 24 times, and first-time deployee Karla Brown of Henderson are headed to the Sunshine State’s Big Bend region, according to a news release.

Brandl and Brown will start off in Tallahassee and then be assigned to emergency shelters, said Nevada Red Cross spokesman Keith Paul.

“They will help staff emergency shelters for those who have been evacuated or the storm has forced them from their homes,” Paul said.

Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a “catastrophic” storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said. The storm was upgraded to a major Category 3 storm Thursday afternoon. The latest forecast has it making shore just east of Tallahassee around 7 p.m. PDT and moving toward Atlanta and Charlotte.

Tropical storm force winds already started hitting the state in advance. Hurricane warnings and flash flood warnings extended far beyond the coast up into south-central Georgia. The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies in their states.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning that models suggest Helene will make landfall further east, lessening the chances for a direct hit on the capital city of Tallahassee, whose metro has a population of around 395,000.

The shift has the storm aimed squarely at the sparsely-populated Big Bend area, where rain began to blow in Thursday morning along coastal U.S. Highway 98, which winds through fishing villages and vacation hideaways in this region where Florida’s panhandle and peninsula meet. Shuttered gas stations dotted the two-lane highway, their windows boarded up with plywood.

Mandatory evacuation orders stretched from the panhandle south along the Gulf Coast in low-lying areas around Tallahassee, Gainesville, Cedar Key, Lake City, Tampa and Sarasota.

“The Red Cross has strategically placed supplies, vehicles, and relief workers in Florida to ensure a prompt response after Hurricane Helene impacts the region,” the news release stated. “Coordination with local community partners and emergency responders is underway to provide support at evacuation centers. The Red Cross is preparing about 45,000 snacks and ready-to-eat meals, as well as emergency response vehicles.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.