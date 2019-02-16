Nevada trooper involved in crash with suspected DUI driver

A Nevada Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash Saturday morning. (NHP Southern Command/Twitter)

A Nevada Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 Saturday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., a Highway Patrol trooper was on a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95, north of Ann Road when a Honda CRV failed to maintain their travel and struck the back of the patrol car, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

The trooper was at the window talking to the driver that he had stopped and he had to jump partially into the car to avoid being hit by the Honda, the release said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries but is expected to make a “full recovery,” the release said.

The Honda driver has been booked into Las Vegas City Jail for DUI, no seatbelt, reckless driving, failure to use due care, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the release.

The Highway Patrol advised the public to slow down and move over if they approach an emergency vehicle stopped on the highway.