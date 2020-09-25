New Las Vegas police training center to be unveiled next week

Las Vegas police will be holding a press conference Thursday to reveal a new training center with a heavy focus on de-escalation tactics.

The Metropolitan Police Department Reality Based Training Center, at 7370 E. Carey Road, will help officers prepare for active shooter events and learn de-escalation tactics, according to a statement from LVMPD Foundation spokeswoman Melissa Warren.

The indoor facility will be revealed to media Thursday during a press conference with Gov. Steve Sisolak and Metro Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

“Planning for this facility began long before One October or the current pandemic,” Lombardo said in the statement. “Critical incidents and the many challenges facing law enforcement have elevated the need for a state-of-the-art training facility to help meet the public safety needs of Southern Nevada. This multi-jurisdictional training center will ultimately be used by over 60 public and private entities state-wide and may eventually be used by law enforcement agencies from across the country.”

Last year, Metro implemented a new curriculum in its rifle program to focus on elevated targets, re-doing the program in place before Oct. 1, 2017. Records released to the Review-Journal after the shooting showed officers were concerned they had insufficient rifle training at the time of the shooting.

The first phase of the new training center project, including two 150,000 square-foot buildings costing $25 million is expected to be finished by the end of 2021. Plans for phase two have not yet been finalized, Warren said.

The training center will include simulated scenes to train officers in situations inside a gas station, casino, bank and school to practice decision making in high-street situations.

The facility will also train officers in preparation for natural disasters or pandemics.

