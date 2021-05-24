New public art sculpture unveiled near gateway to Nellis AFB

Drivers passing by the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base will be greeted by a new sculpture meant to invoke aviation and a sense of doing your very best.

"Absolute Ceiling," an aviation-themed art sculpture by Robert Spencer Davidson, sites near the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Robert Spencer Davidson sits near his new work during the dedication for "Absolute Ceiling," an aviation-themed art sculpture near the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

"Absolute Ceiling," an aviation-themed art sculpture by Robert Spencer Davidson, sites near the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Monday, May 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

"Absolute Ceiling," an aviation-themed art sculpture by Robert Spencer Davidson, sites near the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Monday, May 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks during the dedication for "Absolute Ceiling," an aviation-themed art sculpture by Robert Spencer Davidson, near the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drivers passing the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base will be greeted by a new sculpture meant to invoke aviation and a sense of doing one’s very best.

Titled “Absolute Ceiling” for “the highest altitude at which an aircraft can sustain level flight,” the art piece consists of 22 blue columns meeting at an orange central pylon and encircled by an aluminum ellipse, according to a Clark County news release.

The 130-foot sculpture, which was unveiled Monday, is lit up in solar lights at night.

Sculptor Robert Spencer Davidson said he took his inspiration from the desire for something unique and colorful for the neighborhood, as well as the history and impact of the base in Las Vegas.

“This project brings color and life to the location,” said Commission Chairman Marylin Kirkpatrick. “Nellis Air Force Base is a great community partner and it was important to have them involved in the process.”

