Nonprofit drops lawsuit to prevent development at Red Rock

Save Red Rock President Heather Fisher, left, listens in as her attorney Justin Jones, center, argues before Judge Jerry Wiese during a hearing regarding a proposed development on Blue Diamond Hill at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dozens of individuals watch testimonies given against the proposed development of 5,025 homes on Blue Diamond Hill to the County Commissioners Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Clark County Government Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Old mining equipment is seen during a tour of the site of a proposed community inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Ron Krater describes a proposed community during a tour of the site inside the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine near the town of Blue Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

An environmental nonprofit is dropping its lawsuit aimed at stopping the Clark County Commission from approving the development of thousands of homes overlooking the Red Rock Canyon.

Save Red Rock attorney Justin Jones, who was elected to the commission on Tuesday, said the nonprofit agreed on Thursday to dismiss all of its civil claims against the county and developer Gypsum Resources. The case began in December 2016 and was scheduled to go to trial in Clark County District Court this month.

Jones said Save Red Rock will continue fighting the proposal to build 3,000 homes on 2,010 acres atop Blue Diamond Hill in front of county commissioners. Commissioners are tasked with deciding whether to approve the higher-density zoning Gypsum Resources needs to execute the project.

“I think there was simply a realization that the resources would be better focused on telling the commissioners why the project doesn’t make sense,” Jones said. “At this point Save Red Rock remains dead-set against it.”

With the lawsuit concluding, Jones said he no longer represents the nonprofit. He will be sworn in to the county commission in January.

As part of the lawsuit dismissal, Save Red Rock has agreed to no longer challenge the validity of a project concept plan Gypsum Resources submitted to the county in 2011. The nonprofit had argued that the plan had expired and could not move forward.

Project spokesman Ron Krater said Gypsum Resources can now spend more time addressing feedback from the community. The company has more than halved the number of homes it once proposed building due to concern about how the project could affect views from Red Rock Canyon and add to traffic on nearby roadways.

“We’re taking an existing strip mine and proposing to turn it into a rural village, truly a rural village,” Krater said. “There is nothing urban about this project.”

Gypsum Resources is scheduled to appear before the county commission on Dec. 5 to ask to move forward with the project before the company obtains permission from the Bureau of Land Management to build a road on federal land connecting the development site to Highway 160.

