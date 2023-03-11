North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

A 55-year-old North Las Vegas man was struck and killed by an SUV early Saturday after he walked outside a marked crosswalk on North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Nellis heading west but not within a marked or implied crosswalk at 2:30 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 2020 Toyota RAV-4 in the center southbound lane near the intersection with Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

The SUV struck the pedestrian, projecting him forward and onto the ground, police reported.

The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Neither of the two people in the RAV-4 were injured and impairment is not considered a factor in the accident, police said.

The death of the pedestrian was the 22nd traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction so far this year, police reported. The department’s Collision Investigation Section is handing the inquiry.

