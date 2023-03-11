68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2023 - 10:25 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 55-year-old North Las Vegas man was struck and killed by an SUV early Saturday after he walked outside a marked crosswalk on North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Nellis heading west but not within a marked or implied crosswalk at 2:30 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 2020 Toyota RAV-4 in the center southbound lane near the intersection with Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

The SUV struck the pedestrian, projecting him forward and onto the ground, police reported.

The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Neither of the two people in the RAV-4 were injured and impairment is not considered a factor in the accident, police said.

The death of the pedestrian was the 22nd traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction so far this year, police reported. The department’s Collision Investigation Section is handing the inquiry.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Famed circus family buys Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace
Famed circus family buys Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace
3
10 players ejected during fight in Golden Knights’ OT win
10 players ejected during fight in Golden Knights’ OT win
4
Lombardo declares storm emergency for 3 Nevada counties
Lombardo declares storm emergency for 3 Nevada counties
5
New F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix renderings preview spectacular race views
New F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix renderings preview spectacular race views
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Baby dies from injuries in crash
Baby dies from injuries in crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
WATCH: Caltrans crews clear snow and ice on I-15 between Las Vegas and California
WATCH: Caltrans crews clear snow and ice on I-15 between Las Vegas and California
Governor: Las Vegas gasoline pipeline operational
Governor: Las Vegas gasoline pipeline operational
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store