North Las Vegas police say infant reported missing is safe

North Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a woman suspected of abducting her 3-week-old son, who was in custody of his grandmother.

Nyeisha Barrett, 32. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Benjamin Quintero. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police says a 3-week-old infant suspected of being abducted by his mother has been found safe.

Officers believe Nyeisha Barrett, 32, abducted her 3-week-old son, Benjamin Quintero, from his grandmother’s house Friday around 10 p.m., according to a statement from North Las Vegas police.

Quintero’s grandmother was granted custody of the baby but police suspect that while Barrett was visiting, she abducted the infant, the statement said.

Barrett is described as about 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants and red shoes. She also has a tattoo of the word “Blessed” written on her chest.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.