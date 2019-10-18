Northeast Las Vegas Valley home burns; no one hurt

No one was injured when a northeast Las Vegas Valley home caught fire Thursday evening, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, on the 5700 block of East Cheyenne Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, on the 5700 block of East Cheyenne Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, on the 5700 block of East Cheyenne Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

No one was injured Thursday evening when a northeast Las Vegas Valley home caught fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to 5175 E. Cheyenne Blvd. at 6:40 p.m. and found “heavy fire coming from multiple openings to include doors and windows,” Fire Chief Greg Cassell said in an email Thursday.

With the strong winds in the valley at the time, the fire “extended to a vehicle, trailer, family residence and other items in close proximity,” Cassell said. The department put the fire out in about 20 minutes.

No one was inside the building or nearby, and there were no injuries, Cassell said.

Crews were still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire and searching for hot spots Thursday night.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.