Off-duty Metro officer injured in southeast Las Vegas crash

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer was injured Tuesday morning after a crash at the intersection of Pecos and Russell roads. The intersection was closed while the accident was being investigated.

The crash was called in about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Pecos and Russell roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the officer was traveling north on Pecos in an unmarked 2016 Chevrolet and entered the intersection on a green light when a black Cadillac SUV made a left turn off Russel in front of the officer, causing a collision.

Both the officer and another driver were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Cadillac showed signs of impairment, Gordon said.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area while an accident investigation was conducted.

