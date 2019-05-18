73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Officers, athletes join forces for run to Las Vegas Stadium — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2019 - 8:46 pm
 

Nevada law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada athletes ran to the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday.

The runners were greeted by Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes. The stop featured interactive games and Raiders giveaways. The stadium is the future home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.

