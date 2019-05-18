Officers, athletes join forces for run to Las Vegas Stadium — PHOTOS

Nevada law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada athletes ran to the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday.

Terrence Thornton receives a new Raiders hat at the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada athletes make their way up Russell Road to the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Torch bearers Jim Dzurenda and Matthew Migliore join other Nevada law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada athletes making a pit stop at the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada athletes run near the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blake Smith, center, is flanked by Raiderettes with his sister Aleah and dad Chad at the Raiders Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada athletes make their way up Russell Road to the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The runners were greeted by Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes. The stop featured interactive games and Raiders giveaways. The stadium is the future home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.