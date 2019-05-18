Officers, athletes join forces for run to Las Vegas Stadium — PHOTOS
Nevada law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Nevada athletes ran to the Las Vegas Stadium site during the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday.
The runners were greeted by Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes. The stop featured interactive games and Raiders giveaways. The stadium is the future home of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.