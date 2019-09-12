Officials investigating death of 5-year-old in Las Vegas

Officials are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child who suffered an unspecified medical episode early Wednesday.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded just after 8 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a child suffering a medical episode near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Thursday.

She said the child was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but later died. Child Protective Services, which launches an investigation into every child’s death, has taken over the case, Zambrano said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the child after family members are notified and determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

