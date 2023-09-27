One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley

The crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. at Nellis Boulevard and Harris Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. at Nellis Boulevard and Harris Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

He said the crash was between a white sedan and a three-wheeled vehicle whose driver died. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital but the person’s condition is unknown.

According to Schrag, Nellis was closed in both directions between Harris and Washington.

