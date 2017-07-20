ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Overturned truck shuts down I-15 near Tropicana

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2017 - 3:14 pm
 

Drivers can expect major delays along Interstate 15 due to an overturned semitrailer, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The freeway is closed at Tropicana Avenue, the Regional Transportation Commission said. All ramps from the 215 Beltway to the I-15 also are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use Russell Road or Frank Sinatra Drive to avoid delays, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

A semitrailer northbound on I-15 landed on a vehicle and rolled over, the Highway Patrol said. The truck was not hauling a trailer at the time of the crash.

The crash may involve multiple vehicles and there were injuries, Buratczuk said. The extent of injuries was unknown, but the crash does not appear to have fatalities, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like