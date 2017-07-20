Overturned truck shuts down I-15 near Tropicana

Drivers can expect major delays along the Interstate 15 due to an overturned semitrailer, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday.

(Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

The freeway is closed at Tropicana Avenue, the Regional Transportation Commission said. All ramps from the 215 Beltway to the I-15 also are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use Russell Road or Frank Sinatra Drive to avoid delays, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

A semitrailer northbound on I-15 landed on a vehicle and rolled over, the Highway Patrol said. The truck was not hauling a trailer at the time of the crash.

The crash may involve multiple vehicles and there were injuries, Buratczuk said. The extent of injuries was unknown, but the crash does not appear to have fatalities, he said.

#avoid 15 north @ Tropicana. Injury crash involving 6 vehicles. Everyone working hard to clear lanes, left 3 now open still expect delays pic.twitter.com/d1rQ8exYgb — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

