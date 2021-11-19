Partial lunar eclipse dazzles parts of US; cloudy in Las Vegas
In Las Vegas, the eclipse peaked about 1 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The agency reported cloudy skies across the valley early in the morning.
Some areas of the United States and other countries, including Japan and Paraguay, saw a stunning view of a partial lunar eclipse on Friday.
The eclipse started at 11:18 p.m., peaked about 1 a.m. and ended at 2:47 a.m.
The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth’s shadow, lasted for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.
In May, the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley.
