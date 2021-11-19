Partial lunar eclipse dazzles parts of US; cloudy in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, the eclipse peaked about 1 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The agency reported cloudy skies across the valley early in the morning.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A partially eclipsed moon is seen from Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore's Washington Monument, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The statue, carved by sculptor Enrico Causici, depicts Washington's resignation as commander-in-chief, which is seen on a painting by artist John Trumbull. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Some areas of the United States and other countries, including Japan and Paraguay, saw a stunning view of a partial lunar eclipse on Friday.

The eclipse started at 11:18 p.m., peaked about 1 a.m. and ended at 2:47 a.m.

The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth’s shadow, lasted for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

In May, the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley.

Live view from the office of the #LunarEclipse ☁️🌒❓Clear skies 90% of the time in #LasVegas, cloudy during cool, rare astronomical events. pic.twitter.com/Yy7xKvGzci — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 19, 2021