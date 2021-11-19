51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Partial lunar eclipse dazzles parts of US; cloudy in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2021 - 4:52 am
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaro ...
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U. ...
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A partially eclipsed moon is seen from Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Pho ...
A partially eclipsed moon is seen from Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yok ...
The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of ...
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore's Washington Monument, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The statue, carved by sculptor Enrico Causici, depicts Washington's resignation as commander-in-chief, which is seen on a painting by artist John Trumbull. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Some areas of the United States and other countries, including Japan and Paraguay, saw a stunning view of a partial lunar eclipse on Friday.

In Las Vegas, the eclipse peaked about 1 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The agency reported cloudy skies across the valley early in the morning.

The eclipse started at 11:18 p.m., peaked about 1 a.m. and ended at 2:47 a.m.

The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth’s shadow, lasted for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

In May, the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years was seen above the Las Vegas Valley.

MOST READ
1
Strip pedestrian bridge project moves closer to reality
Strip pedestrian bridge project moves closer to reality
2
Raiders report: Practice squad linebacker earns promotion
Raiders report: Practice squad linebacker earns promotion
3
Moapa Valley finishes off Virgin Valley for the Class 3A championship — LIVE BLOG
Moapa Valley finishes off Virgin Valley for the Class 3A championship — LIVE BLOG
4
LETTER: White people aren’t history’s only aggressors
LETTER: White people aren’t history’s only aggressors
5
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs stays in touch with Henry Ruggs
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs stays in touch with Henry Ruggs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST