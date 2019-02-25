Passed-out driver awakens, hits Las Vegas police car, is arrested

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of driving while impaired in the eastern valley on Monday morning.

Officers responded to call at 2:2 a.m. involving a white Toyota SUV stopped at the intersection of South Hollywood and East Charleston boulevards with an unconscious male driver, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

Officers positioned vehicles at the front and rear of the SUV to minimize danger if the driver woke up and accelerated forward or backward, Gordon said.

Officers attempted to wake the driver. When he regained consciousness, the driver accelerated forward, striking the bumper of the patrol vehicle. The driver stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody. Officers suspected impairment and administered field sobriety tests before arresting the man for DUI, Gordon said.

No injuries were reported. There was minor damage to both vehicles, Gordon said.

