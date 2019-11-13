Passenger died of injuries after August collision in Las Vegas

The victim was in the front passenger seat of a 2013 Nissan Altima that was T-boned on the passenger side about 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 16, Las Vegas police said.

An 81-year-old man injured in a previously unreported August crash in the southeast valley died five days after he was hospitalized, Las Vegas police announced Wednesday.

The victim was in the front passenger seat of a 2013 Nissan Altima that was T-boned on the passenger side about 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 16, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Two other people were in the Nissan, including the 79-year-old driver and a 39-year-old backseat passenger.

Police said the Nissan entered the path of a 1997 Chevrolet Astro van when it turned left from East Sahara Avenue onto South Bruce Street. The Nissan driver and the victim both were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The man, who will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, died Aug. 21 from injuries suffered in the crash, according to Metro. His death was the 91st traffic-related death investigated this year by the department.

No other details were released Wednesday. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

