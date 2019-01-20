Local Las Vegas

Passing Nevada law to create MLK Day took years of perseverance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2019 - 1:47 pm
 

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Las Vegas is one of the longest running of its kind in the nation. But it took years for Nevada to recognize the holiday it celebrates.

Six days after what would have been the civil rights leader’s 90th birthday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal revisited the fight to honor his legacy in Nevada and throughout the nation.

Nevada

A bill to make King’s birthday a state holiday was first introduced in the Nevada Legislature in 1983, a year after Las Vegas saw its first parade honoring him.

But even in a state where demonstrations as early as 1972 called for the holiday, the bill failed. At the time, 16 states and Washington D.C., already recognized the holiday.

Another group of Nevada legislators, including then-Assemblyman Morse Arberry, tried again in 1985. Once again though, the measure failed.

“I learned after that how to address the Legislature and not make it so sentimental and personal,” Arberry, who was a legislative freshman at the time, told the Review-Journal.

Those who opposed him in 1985 suggested that any new state holiday — regardless of whom it honored — would create a burden for the state’s coffers to have to pay holiday wages, according to legislative minutes from discussions at the time.

Arberry’s arguments, which came from the heart, powered the bill through the Assembly. But it died in the Senate.

So in 1987, Arberry changed his approach. With the help of then-Assemblyman Wendell Williams and then-Sen. Joe Neal, Arberry argued the holiday actually benefited Nevada economically.

“People are going to listen to dollars in Las Vegas a little more than what’s right,” Williams told the Review-Journal last week.

In the 1987 session, the legislators centered their argument on California, which already recognized the King holiday.

They presented a documented spike in Las Vegas visitors from California over the three-day weekend. And because hotels on the Strip were already charging holiday rates for those rooms, the legislators presented a documented increase in state tax revenue.

“We were making money off a holiday we didn’t have,” Williams said.

With an eye on the economic fallout beginning to unfold in nearby Arizona, Nevada legislators ultimately passed the measure. Arizona didn’t recognize the holiday until a 1992 referendum and in 1990 lost the 1993 Super Bowl because of it.

For a few years before the Nevada Legislature approved the holiday, then-Gov. Richard Bryan was using one of two discretionary holidays allotted to him as governor to honor King anyway — a placeholder until it became state law.

Bryan signed the 1987 holiday measure into law in May. As part of it, the King holiday, as well as “Family Day,” the Friday after every Thanksgiving, replaced the discretionary holidays for state workers.

“I was very proud of the support we got,” Arberry said of the 1987 measure’s success. “I felt that they were showing that racism was fading with our generation. We were hoping that was taking place.”

Nation

In November 1983 — the same year Nevada legislators first tried to recognize the King holiday — then-President Ronald Reagan signed it into federal law, allowing states the option to recognize it.

It was first observed in 1986.

But that, too, didn’t come without a fight.

Efforts to make King’s birthday a federal holiday first arose shortly after his 1968 assassination, spearheaded by his widow, Coretta Scott King.

Publicized push-back took two forms: cost, as Nevada legislators would later argue, and a break in tradition, because the honor of a holiday for someone who wasn’t a politician — let alone anyone — was not common, legislators at the time argued.

When King was killed, Christopher Columbus Day had been a national holiday for more than 30 years.

The House in 1983 ultimately passed the King holiday measure 333-90. A few months later, it passed in the Senate 78-22.

The vote brought Nevada’s Republican senators to a rare disagreement, Review-Journal archives show. Then-Sen. Paul Laxalt voted for the measure, calling it an “affirmation of black rights.”

Then-Sen. Chic Hecht voted against it, calling the cost factor “absolutely horrendous.”

“One other thing that is very important,” Hecht added, according to Review-Journal archives. “Suppose next year the Mexican-Americans come in for a holiday … or the Chinese-Americans … you know, we have started something that is going to be difficult to stop.”

Less than a month after the Senate vote, Reagan signed the bill into law at the heel of controversy.

Following the Senate vote that October, Reagan had publicly speculated whether files the FBI had collected on King through illegal wiretapping would one day show the civil rights leader was a communist sympathizer.

The speculation prompted an apology to Coretta Scott King. Shortly after he scrawled his signature on the measure a few weeks later, he handed her the pen.

Now

All states now observe the King holiday, which falls on the third Monday of each January.

New Hampshire was the last state to conform. The state approved the day off in 1991 but called it “Civil Rights Day” until a 1999 measure, which officially named it after King.

Yet to this day, not all states reserve the holiday solely for King. Mississippi and Alabama share the holiday with Robert E. Lee. The Confederate general’s birthday falls on Jan. 19, four days after King’s.

“Racism is still kicking all over,” Arberry told the Review-Journal. “It’s worse, sometimes, today.”

Arberry said he looks to the annual King parade in Las Vegas as a sign of hope, which pushed on even after the King holiday measure failed twice in Nevada. Over the last 37 years, it’s grown exponentially with Williams at the helm.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Arberry said. “Hopefully we can get past the little tit for tats in terms of racism and come together and make the community and the state a better place.”

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Extreme weather closes Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon
High winds and flooding closed the Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area Thursday. Minor flooding across Highway 159 caused drivers to slow, but didn't close the road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston Gets Heavy Snow, Fog
Mount Charleston saw heavy snow today, and fog in lower elevations as a cold front swept across the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists enjoy rain in downtown Las Vegas
Tourists break out the umbrellas. But Brian Herting of Lincoln, Nebraska, dons shorts and a T-shirt, as he makes his way through downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service.forecast called for a 50 percent chance of rain. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Time lapse video of fog covering the Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tony Spilotro's Las Vegas home for sale — VIDEO
The former Las Vegas home of Chicago mob enforcer, Tony Spilotro, is now for sale. Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the film Casino, is the original owner of the home at 4675 Balfour Drive, built in 1974. (Samia DeCubas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Drive And Mountains Edge Parkway Fatal
Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Joel Ntambwe on his play
UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe talks about his play at this point in the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sam Schmidt chats about hectic off-season
IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt and lead driver James Hinchcliffe chat about the hectic off-season at the SpeedVegas high-performance driving facility outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory at New Mexico. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Noah Robotham on the win at New Mexico
UNLV guard Noah Robotham talks about winning at New Mexico on Jan. 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Kris Clyburn on big 3 vs. New Mexico
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn talks about his key 3-pointer against New Mexico. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marvin Menzies on beating New Mexico
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about UNLV's win at New Mexico on January 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New HOV Ramp Scheduled to Open in March
New HOV ramp scheduled to open in March of 2019.
American Preparatory Academy part of charter school growth in Las Vegas
American Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas has a waiting list of students who want to attend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wheelchair tournament at UNLV
Cesar Robledo talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Snow in Henderson on New Year's Eve morning
Light snow flurries in Anthem Highlands in Henderson on Monday morning, the last day of 2018.
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
NFR 2018 Highlights
NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this years rodeo.
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Joe Frost
NFR Bull Rider Joe Frost talks about the difference in bulls and his family legacy with Cassie Soto before the last round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Herm Edwards on LV Bowl loss
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talks about the loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth after LV Bowl
Linebacker George Helmuth talks about Fresno State's turnaround. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like