Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian critically hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas dies

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2017 - 3:38 pm
 

The pedestrian critically injured last month after a hit-and-run crash in the central valley has died, police said.

Anibal William Cabrejos-Willarroel, 51, was first taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center about 10 p.m. Oct. 20 after he was struck by a red vehicle while pushing a shopping cart down East Desert Inn Road, east of South Topaz Street. On Friday, police said Cabrejos-Villarroel died at the hospital.

The involved driver fled the scene in a red Ford Fusion or a similar vehicle missing a passenger side mirror before Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived. The car would be damaged on the front right side, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver should call Metro at 702-828-8189 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

