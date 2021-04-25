81°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian critically hurt in crash near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2021 - 5:06 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2021 - 6:12 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian is in critical condition Saturday afternoon following a crash near the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers closed the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard at West Sahara Avenue after a crash was reported at 12:53 p.m. involving a pedestrian and a car, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe a 20-year-old Las Vegas woman was walking across the boulevard just south of Sahara when a California driver in a 2019 Nissan Sentra with four California passengers struck the woman.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

