Pedestrian dies days after he was hit by suspected DUI motorist in west valley

A pedestrian has died after receiving injuries in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in the area of West Flamingo Road and Cameron Street in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian has died from injuries suffered late last month when he was struck and injured by a driver suspected of being under the influence.

About 11:35 p.m. Oct. 25, the yet-to-be-identified 34-year-old Las Vegas man tried to cross West Flamingo Road near Cameron Street outside of a marked crosswalk, a Metropolitan Police Department press release said.

The man was hit by a 2022 Ford Maverick driven by 60-year-old Jonas Villaverde of Cary, police said.

Villaverde showed signs of impairment and was booked on suspicion of DUI-related charges.

Emergency responders took the pedestrian to University Medical Center. He died Oct. 28, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

No one else was injured.

The death marked the 131st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.