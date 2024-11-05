57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies days after he was hit by suspected DUI motorist in west valley

A pedestrian has died after receiving injuries in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday, Oct. 25, 202 ...
A pedestrian has died after receiving injuries in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in the area of West Flamingo Road and Cameron Street in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Alamo Elementary School was on lockdown Monday afternoon. (Fernando Lopez/Special to View)
Alamo Elementary School briefly on lockdown due to police presence near neighboring home
Malcolm McCollum, Opportunity Village regional retail operations manager, looks at items that w ...
Las Vegas thrift store celebrating relocation with massive sale
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon and fellow Metro officers communicated via the ...
‘Highly problematic’: Metro officers’ use of app thwarts transparency, critics say
The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners suspended a psychatrist's license last month. A hea ...
Emergency action suspends the license of Las Vegas psychiatrist
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2024 - 6:21 pm
 

A pedestrian has died from injuries suffered late last month when he was struck and injured by a driver suspected of being under the influence.

About 11:35 p.m. Oct. 25, the yet-to-be-identified 34-year-old Las Vegas man tried to cross West Flamingo Road near Cameron Street outside of a marked crosswalk, a Metropolitan Police Department press release said.

The man was hit by a 2022 Ford Maverick driven by 60-year-old Jonas Villaverde of Cary, police said.

Villaverde showed signs of impairment and was booked on suspicion of DUI-related charges.

Emergency responders took the pedestrian to University Medical Center. He died Oct. 28, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

No one else was injured.

The death marked the 131st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES