58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian hit by car in east Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2020 - 5:28 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in east Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street just before 3 p.m. in response to a pedestrian being hit by a red Ford sedan.

The pedestrian and the driver were both taken to University Medical Center, Boxler said. The driver had minor injuries, but Boxler said the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was unknown as of 4:20 p.m.

Impairment is not suspected, Boxler said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ amid pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ amid pandemic
2
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
Las Vegas police union files complaint over COVID punishments
3
Earnings reports show some casino companies handling crisis
Earnings reports show some casino companies handling crisis
4
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak, the virus and masks
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak, the virus and masks
5
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST