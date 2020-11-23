Pedestrian hit by car in east Las Vegas, police say

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in east Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street just before 3 p.m. in response to a pedestrian being hit by a red Ford sedan.

The pedestrian and the driver were both taken to University Medical Center, Boxler said. The driver had minor injuries, but Boxler said the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was unknown as of 4:20 p.m.

Impairment is not suspected, Boxler said.

