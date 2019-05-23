Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in downtown Las Vegas

The Hummer was turning onto Main Street from Ogden Avenue on Wednesday when it struck a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a Hummer on Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

The Hummer was traveling west on Ogden Avenue, near the Fremont Street Experience, when it began turning onto Main Street and struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said Wednesday night. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired, Jenkins said.

It was not immediately clear what time the crash happened. Further information about the crash or the person injured was not immediately available.

